KOKOMO, Ind. — Authorities say two young sisters died in a Christmas Eve fire at their central Indiana home.

The Kokomo Police Department says the victims were formally identified Tuesday as 12-year-old Alexis Ann Jones and 10-year-old Mercedes Faith Jones. The sisters were found dead inside the family’s home after the fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three other children and two adults escaped from the burning house. They and a firefighter were treated for injuries at a Kokomo hospital.

Authorities say the two-story house was engulfed by fire with flames shooting from the windows by the time emergency crews arrived.

Investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the fire.

Author photo
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.