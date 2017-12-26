KOKOMO, Ind. — Authorities say two young sisters died in a Christmas Eve fire at their central Indiana home.

The Kokomo Police Department says the victims were formally identified Tuesday as 12-year-old Alexis Ann Jones and 10-year-old Mercedes Faith Jones. The sisters were found dead inside the family’s home after the fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three other children and two adults escaped from the burning house. They and a firefighter were treated for injuries at a Kokomo hospital.

Authorities say the two-story house was engulfed by fire with flames shooting from the windows by the time emergency crews arrived.

Investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the fire.