COLUMBUS, Ind. — An emergency housing facility in southern Indiana is extending its weekend hours due to lingering below-freezing temperatures.

The (Columbus) Republic reports Friday that Brighter Days Housing will allow people using the facility for overnight housing to stay inside throughout the day Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures could dip below zero with highs only reaching into the teens.

People needing shelter normally can stay at the facility from 6 p.m. to about 9:30 a.m.

Officials at Brighter Days decided to extend hours after discussing where their clients go when the facility is closed. Some other centers and shelters are closed over the holiday weekend.

About 30 people staying this week at Brighter Days have been directed to a nearby center during daytime hours.

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/