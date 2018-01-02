PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer accused of shackling and handcuffing a woman in his home after she poked him repeatedly in the belly faces a charge of false imprisonment.

Court records indicate Rachmiel Gallman told the woman on New Year’s Eve to stop poking him or he’d put her in handcuffs. They say the woman called 911 after he wouldn’t release her from the handcuffs and leg shackles.

The encounter began with the woman and her son wrestling and tickling each other as Gallman watched and laughed.

Police say an internal investigation is underway.

Gallman doesn’t appear to have a lawyer in court records. A message left at a phone number linked to him hasn’t been returned.

Gallman has been released on nonmonetary bail.