MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say a college men’s basketball coach in Wisconsin has been arrested for allegedly punching an official after a game.

The State Journal reports that UW-Rock County coach Jamal Mosley is accused of punching Madison official Pat Henderson after Rock County’s 80-76 loss at UW-Waukesha on Wednesday night.

Mosley was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery. He has not been formally charged.

A UW Colleges spokeswoman says Mosley has been placed on paid leave and an internal investigation is being conducted.

Mosley was hired to coach UW-Rock County’s men’s basketball team in 2016. Previously, he was the coach of men’s and women’s basketball at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Henderson declined to comment about the incident but says he has officiated basketball games for 33 years.

