FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say a worker has died in an accident at an industrial facility in northeastern Indiana.
The Allen County sheriff’s department says the woman got stuck in a machine at Fort Wayne Plastics on Sunday afternoon.
The worker’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Steve Stone tells WANE-TV that the woman was freed from the machine at the Fort Wayne facility but was pronounced dead by paramedics.
The accident is under investigation.
